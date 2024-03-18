Man charged for New Brighton shooting that left 1 injured

A New Brighton man is facing a second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charge after allegedly shooting an 18-year-old in the back last week.

Court documents show 24-year-old Jonathan Angeles-Sanchez was formally charged on Friday for the shooting, which happened the day before.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the parking lot of Bona Bros, located on the 300 block of Old Highway 8 at around 5 p.m. There, responding officers found an 18-year-old lying on his stomach with a bullet wound in the small of his back.

Two witnesses told police after hearing a pop, they saw a man in a blue hoodie head in the direction of a nearby trailer park, according to the complaint. One of the witnesses claimed the suspect spoke with two other men near a white sedan, who then left in the vehicle while the suspect ran into the mobile home park.

Another witness — who didn’t hear the gunshot — saw the two men, adding they were talking loudly on the sidewalk. In addition, the witness noted the victim held up a phone to possibly video chat with someone, and the man behind him had a hand under a hoodie, appearing to be in the position of someone holding a gun, the document goes on to say.

Court documents say the victim’s mother told police what had happened after speaking with her son. The victim told her that he was shot by a man who he hadn’t gotten along with for a long time after he did a livestream on Instagram.

The victim then spoke with police, with documents saying he identified the shooter as Angeles-Sanchez, adding the suspect got out of a white vehicle and pointed the gun at the victim, who then turned away. That’s when the victim said he was shot.

After searching a trailer associated with Angeles-Sanchez, the complaint says his mother told police her son was there earlier in the afternoon but had left without saying where he was headed. Video showed Angeles-Sanchez wearing a blue hoodie when he arrived but left wearing different clothes.

While officers searched the home, the document goes on to say Angeles-Sanchez approached police at around 11:30 p.m., and he was arrested.

His next court date is scheduled for April 15. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine.

Court records show Angeles-Sanchez was previously convicted of a gross misdemeanor charge of possessing a pistol without a permit.