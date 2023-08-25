Man charged following theft of Metro Transit vehicle

A Hollandale, Minn. man has been charged following the alleged theft of a Metro Transit maintenance truck.

33-year-old Dante Michael Lamont Hendricks was charged on Friday with one count of second-degree burglary and one count of theft, according to a criminal complaint.

On Wednesday, law enforcement said they were called to the Metro Transit Light Rail Operations Maintenance Facility on the 1800 block of Franklin Avenu for a theft. The caller reported that a man had taken items from inside the facility as well as a maintenance truck.

According to the complaint, law enforcement located the vehicle nearby a short time later and arrested Hendricks.

Police say surveillance video from the facility shows Hendricks walking into an unauthorized part of the building and later stealing the vehicle. Authorities also reported they recovered a wallet and a set of car keys from the stolen vehicle.

Hendricks is due in court for a hearing on Friday afternoon.