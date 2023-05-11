Man brought to hospital by helicopter after hitting deer with motorcycle in Pierce County

A 55-year-old Hager City, Wisconsin, man was brought to the hospital by helicopter after he hit a deer with his motorcycle Wednesday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was notified of a motorcycle versus deer crash with injuries on County Road O near 370th Avenue in Diamond Bluff Township around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities determined that the man was driving northbound on County Road O when he hit a deer.

The man was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.

Ellsworth Fire Department, Red Wing Fire Department, Red Wing Ambulance Service and Life Link III Helicopter assisted Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in responding to the crash.