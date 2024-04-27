Man brought to hospital after Saturday morning stabbing, Minneapolis police say

A man was brought to the hospital after being stabbed Saturday morning, Minneapolis police said.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 7:23 a.m. on the 1000 block of 18th Avenue SE. There, they found a man with lacerations, who was also covered in blood.

The man was brought to the hospital. Police have not released his condition.

Investigators believe an altercation outside escalated to a stabbing.

There have been no arrests.