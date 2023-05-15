Man arrested in Wadena County for allegedly starting fire, threatening two people with gun

A man was arrested in Wadena County after he allegedly started a building on fire and threatened two people with a gun.

On Saturday around 3:35 p.m., the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a fire in North Germany Township. Law enforcement learned that the fire may have been set intentionally by a man who fled the scene, according to a news release.

When authorities arrived, they found that the building was a complete loss, and no one was injured. After interviewing witnesses, officers discovered that the suspect threatened a man and his son with a gun.

Law enforcement began searching the area for the suspect and eventually found him at the Sebeka West Cemetery in Red Eye Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, when law enforcement made contact with the suspect, he got a gun from his vehicle and shot three rounds into the woods near the cemetery. As officers retreated to a safe distance, backup was requested, and a shelter-in-place notification was sent to homes in the area.

Shortly after, the Wadena/Hubbard SWAT team approached the suspect with an armored vehicle into the cemetery. The press release states that the suspect then went south through the woods into a swampy area.

Law enforcement created a perimeter and made contact with the suspect a short distance from the cemetery.

The suspect was arrested and brought to Astera Health in Wadena for a medical evaluation. After being cleared, the suspect was brought to the Wadena County Jail, where he is currently being held on charges including second-degree assault, second-degree arson, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The Wadena County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the incident for formal charges.