Man arrested in Crow Wing County after robbing gas station with knife

A man was arrested in Crow Wing County early Friday morning after he allegedly robbed a gas station while wearing a mask and carrying a knife, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said it was alerted to a silent panic hold-up alarm that was triggered at a Holiday gas station in Garrison at 3:54 a.m. Law enforcement said the suspect had robbed the gas station for cash while wearing a mask and wielding a knife.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded and found the suspect had run away on foot. He was later found walking on Highway 169.

Law enforcement said they arrested the man and booked him at the Crow Wing County Jail.

The Crow Wing County’s K9, Roxa, assisted in catching the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.