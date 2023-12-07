Man arrested for suspected arson after fire in North St. Paul

North St. Paul police arrested a man for suspected arson after a fire damaged the exterior of a home just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The North St. Paul Fire Department said crews responded to a home in the 2600 block of Apache Road at around 2:55 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire. Fortunately, the flames did not spread to the interior of the home.

The home’s occupant reportedly escaped without any injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

The Ramsey County Fire Investigation Team (FIT) responded to the scene due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.

The fire department said police then arrested a man on suspicion of arson for the incident.