Man arrested following standoff in Minneapolis Monday

A man was arrested following an hours-long standoff with Minneapolis police Monday.

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department says that officers responded to the 3300 block of Chicago Avenue at around 7:22 a.m. for a domestic assault report involving a man with a gun.

Officers say they found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries outside of the home when they arrived and the man inside. The woman was taken to the hospital.

Officers say they secured the scene and established a perimeter. Over the next six hours, police and crisis negotiators tried to de-escalate and resolve the situation peacefully using a variety of methods including a loudspeaker.

Eventually, officers say they entered the residence around 1:30 p.m. using a warrant, found Priest Jesus Dorsey, 50, inside, and took him into custody without incident. A gun was recovered.