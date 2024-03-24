Man arrested after string of robberies in Minneapolis

A man was arrested after three robberies occurred in less than an hour early Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

According to police, at around 12:50 a.m., a man and woman were robbed at gunpoint on the 1200 block of Como Avenue Southeast. The robber took their cell phones and wallets.

Then at 1:20 a.m., an armed suspect with a similar description robbed three males near 8th Street Southeast and 13th Avenue Southeast.

Authorities state that at 1:27 a.m., an armed suspect carjacked a vehicle on the 1100 block of 7th Street Southeast.

At this point, a Robbery Response Protocol was initiated by Minneapolis police.

Police say that around 1:30 a.m., UMPD officers found the suspect vehicle from the first two robberies near 6th Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast. The vehicle was traveling without lights and was being driven by a man matching the description of the robbery suspect.

Officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed as police pursued it. According to officials, the vehicle exited onto northbound 35W and at around 1:33 a.m., it crashed near the Johnson Street Northeast exit and flipped over onto I-35W South.

University of Minnesota Police arrested a suspect believed to be involved in at least two of three robberies.

UMPD police arrested 20-year-old Khalid Abdi Mahamud, who they believe was involved in at least two of the three robberies. He was brought to HCMC with apparent non-life-threatening injuries and once he is cleared by medical staff, Mahamud will be booked into Hennepin County Jail.

A handgun and evidence from the robberies were recovered and MPD is investigating to determine if the robberies are related.