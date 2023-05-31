Man arrested after shot fired inside Lakeville Motel 6 room

Lakeville police say they arrested a man who admitted to firing a handgun inside a room he rented at a Motel 6 early Wednesday morning.

Officers say they responded to the motel near 210th Street around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a shot fired in one of the rooms.

The man who fired the gun called police to report the shot fired and was “generally compliant” with officers during the investigation, according to a statement from the Lakeville Police Chief.

The man, who has a valid permit to carry, told police he fired the gun by accident. Officers believe he was alone in the room at the time and are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Police say they arrested the man for reckless discharge of a firearm.

A bullet was recovered after it was found to have penetrated a wall but did not enter any other rooms.

Police say they believe no one else was involved and no one was injured.