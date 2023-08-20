Man arrested after shooting gun from rooftop in south Minneapolis

Police say a man who was shooting a gun from atop a south Minneapolis duplex Saturday night was arrested after an hour-long standoff.

Sgt. Garrett Parten, a spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department, said officers responded to a report of someone firing a gun from a rooftop near the intersection of 32nd Street East and 18th Avenue South around 7:45 p.m.

The man ducked into the top floor of the duplex before officers could arrive. Police set up a perimeter in the neighborhood and brought crisis negotiators and other specialized personnel to the scene, Parten said.

Police were told a woman and a child were inside the home with the armed man. About 30 minutes into the confrontation, a man who did not match the description of the person who had been firing a gun left the duplex and was escorted to safety.

After another half hour, a man who matched the shooter’s description left the home. When officers called out to him, he took off running, Parten said. Police tracked him down and took him into custody.

No one else was found inside the duplex. Investigators recovered a gun and ammunition from the scene.

The suspect, Javier Ramirez Ponce, is being held at the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of weapons offenses. He has not been formally charged.