Man arrested after pursuit, intentionally crashing into squad car

A Grygla man was arrested Saturday morning after he led law enforcement on a chase before ramming into a squad car, according to a news release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Moe, 52, was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, first-degree assault — use of deadly force on a peace officer, second-degree driving while impaired and obstruction with force.

Authorities state that a Beltrami County deputy and a Blackduck officer were patrolling in Blackduck when they saw a vehicle stopped at an intersection. The vehicle didn’t move despite there being no opposing traffic. It then started driving again and signaled a turn but didn’t turn.

Law enforcement tried to pull the vehicle over, but it sped off, going south on Highway 71. The driver, later identified as Moe, reached speeds of 100 mph before turning east on Hines Road, authorities said.

A Minnesota State Trooper and a deputy put out tire deflation devices, and Moe drove for about eight miles after hitting the devices, a spokesperson for Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said.

Moe tried to hit a Bemidji squad car head-on at the intersection of Farley Drive and Highway 71, according to authorities. The officer was able to maneuver the squad to avoid a head-on crash, but the squad was hit on the driver’s side rear.

Moe then drove his vehicle into the ditch and stopped shortly thereafter, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Moe was brought to the hospital and was medically cleared before being arrested. No other injuries were reported.