Man arrested after jumping from plane’s emergency exit onto MSP tarmac

A man who arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) Sunday night on a Sun Country flight from Orlando opened an emergency exit door and jumped to the tarmac to run from officers, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC).

The suspect, 44-year-old Jeremiah Raymond Hoskins, of New Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and violating a restraining order, according to an Airport Police Department data report. The news release from MAC adds that he also faces outstanding warrants out of Wright County.

MAC says the incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. as passengers were deboarding the plane at Terminal 2.

Police were waiting for Hoskins at the gate after they “were alerted to a subject with a felony warrant on an arriving flight,” according to the police report.

Sun Country said when Flight 346 arrived at the gate, a “passenger in the exit row opened the emergency exit and left the aircraft.”

MSP police then searched the area along with officers from the Minnesota State Patrol, Bloomington Police Department and the Metro Transit Police Department.

Hoskins was arrested at around 11:40 p.m. after airport employees found him inside a food service truck, according to the statement from MAC.

Airport operations were reportedly not impacted.