Man arrested after hourslong standoff in Fish Lake Township; dead woman found in home

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a homicide in Fish Lake Township after an hourslong standoff on Elmcrest Avenue near 425th Street.

Mike Larry Carda, 39, was arrested following the standoff. Authorities said he is a suspect in the homicide.

Deputies responded to a home on Elmcrest Avenue around noon Friday on a report of a possible disturbance. As they approached the home, they heard what they believed to be gunfire coming from the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

The county’s SWAT team responded to the scene and the sheriff’s office asked the public to avoid the area on Facebook. Crews blocked off roads in the vicinity for several hours.

Finally, at around 4:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office said a man, later identified as Carda, was taken into custody and the public safety threat was resolved.

A woman was found shot to death inside the home. Authorities will publicly identify her once her family has been notified.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in responding to the scene.