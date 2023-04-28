Man arrested after firing gun into air, barricading himself in apartment

A man was arrested in Roseville early Friday morning after allegedly firing a gun into the air and hiding in an apartment unit with children.

Just before midnight on Thursday, officers from the Roseville Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired near the 1100 block of Roselawn Avenue West, according to a statement from the department.

The man was allegedly standing in the parking lot, firing shots into the air from a handgun. He then went into the nearby apartment building and hid in a unit, police say.

Roseville officers said they determined there were children in the apartment with the suspect, which led them to call the Ramsey County SWAT Team and negotiators. The innocent people exited the apartment and about 30 minutes after the initial call was made, the suspect exited.

Law enforcement said a firearm was found in the apartment, along with six shell casings in the parking lot. A garage of a nearby, occupied home was struck by one of the bullets, but no injuries have been reported.

The suspect was booked into the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center on felony charges.