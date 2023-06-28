Man arrested after assaulting restaurant staff, patrons with Skittles

A man has been formally charged after entering a Mankato store, yelling and throwing Skittles at people earlier this month, according to a criminal complaint.

Tristan Stetina, 19, is charged with one count of obstruction of the legal process, one count of fifth-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint.

On June 23, Mankato officers were sent to a restaurant in Blue Earth County on a report of a disturbance. Officers learned that Stetina, who is known to law enforcement, had come to the store and “began yelling and throwing Skittles at employees and customers.”

In the complaint, officials noted there were Skittles scattered on the ground in the restaurant, in addition to a bag of Skittles near the garbage.

A victim told law enforcement she experienced stinging on her back after she was hit in the back with a Skittle.

Officers later located Stetina and informed him he was being placed under arrest, according to the complaint. As he was being cuffed, Stetina pulled away from officers and tried to break free. He then wrapped his leg around an officer to try to trip him. Three officers eventually cuffed and arrested Stetina.

Stetina is currently in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail.

If convicted, Stetina faces a maximum sentence of 544 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.