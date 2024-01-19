Man airlifted to hospital after crashing into tree in Aitkin County

A man was airlifted to the hospital on Thursday after a crash in Aitkin County that left him seriously injured.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said the man was traveling northbound in a Toyota Tundra just before 2:15 p.m. on Highway 65 near the intersection of 225th Avenue when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.

The 66-year-old man was airlifted to Duluth St. Luke’s Hospital to be treated for what were considered life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to State Patrol.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.