Man accused of making threats with a gun hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wound after police pursuit

A man accused of breaking into a home and making threats with a gun is now hospitalized with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound following a police pursuit early Sunday morning.

St. Paul police say they responded to reports of a man kicking in the door at a home in the 900 block of Fremont Avenue around 4 a.m.

The 911 caller said the man threatened them with a gun and that they heard multiple shots fired.

Arriving officers found that the suspect fled in a vehicle and began to pursue the suspect when the vehicle was found.

The news release states that the vehicle fled westbound on I-94 and that Minnesota State Patrol troopers helped in the pursuit.

The vehicle then “exited the interstate in Minneapolis and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted in bringing an end to the pursuit” according to the news release.

Approaching officers then found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and performed CPR on him before he was taken to the hospital.

Police have not yet confirmed how or where state troopers ended the chase.

No one inside the home was injured.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident, and police say no further information is available at this time.