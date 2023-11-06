Man accidentally shot while hunting in Becker County

A late-morning shooting in Becker County on Sunday has left a Minneapolis man injured.

According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, authorities learned of the shooting just after 11:30 a.m., when a call came in saying the 40-year-old had been shot in the hip in a rural, wooded section of Forest Township.

The sheriff’s office says the man’s hunting partner was trying to check to make sure his firearm wasn’t loaded when it went off and hit the man.

Authorities add the man was being brought to an area hospital by a private vehicle, however, it broke down, causing first responders to go out and find the vehicle.

After he was found, the man was brought to Bemidji’s Sanford Hospital for treatment of his injury, which isn’t considered to be life-threatening.

Since the shooting has been determined to be accidental, authorities say they’re no longer investigating.