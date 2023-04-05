Man, 60, dead after hit-and-run in St. Croix County

A New Richmond man died in late March after being struck by a car that drove away in Somerset Township, Wis.

Michael Smith, 60, was fatally injured when a car hit him on 160th Avenue near 75th Street, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle that hit him drove away.

As of April 5, officials don’t know the circumstances under which Smith was hit or who was driving. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson says the County has several vehicles impounded.

This incident remains an active investigation.