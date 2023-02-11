Mammoth sculpture joins prehistoric friends at Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes

After a fictional story about a caveman’s love, the artist behind all the fun is at it again with a massive new display.

Mashaal the Woolly Mammoth is now on display at Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes, alongside his frozen cave people friends.

The mammoth was created out of sticks by Burnsville artist Zach Schumack.

Mashaal the Mammoth is on display in Detroit Lakes for the 2023 Polar Fest (KSTP).

It’s especially interesting to see at night, when it lights up from the inside.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked Schumack, why a Wooly Mammoth this time?

“Mostly because it’s northern Minnesota,” Schimack said. “What better to go with some frozen cave people than an extinct woolly mammoth?”

Mashaal the Mammoth can be seen at Polar Fest through Feb. 26 in Detroit Lakes.