Mall of America to host Royal Canadian International Circus in April

The Mall of America is welcoming back The Royal Canadian International Circus for 19 shows from April 13-23.

The shows will take place under the big top tent in the North Parking Lot.

The Royal Canadian International Circus features circus families from around the world, including live entertainment and performances from aerialists, trapeze artists, jugglers, and more. There are no animals included in the circus.

The show also includes a daredevil on the Wheel of Destiny, contortionists, as seen on “America’s Got Talent,” and the Globe of Death Motor Cyclists.

People of all ages can enjoy the show, and tickets are on sale now.

Use the code ‘MOA’ to get two tickets for the price of one at checkout.