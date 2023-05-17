Mall of America announces opening of Indigenous brand store

Mall of America will be home to the first stand-alone retail location in the United States of Manitobah, an Indigenous footwear brand.

Manitobah was founded in 1997 in Winnipeg, Manitoba by Sean McCormick, who wanted to create a successful brand that represents Indigenous communities across North America, according to a news release.

“Opening a store in the United States represents a significant achievement for Manitobah as a business, and we are honored to bring our rich Indigenous heritage and artfully crafted footwear to our neighbors south of the border,” said McCormick. “We look forward to sharing our passion for cultural celebration and art through our Mall of America store.”

The brand has gained popularity in Canada and offers a wide range of footwear products like mukluks, moccasins, slippers, winter boots, sandals and more. In addition, the store has clothing, accessories and home goods that feature Indigenous art made with premium materials.

According to the news release, the company strives to use natural materials and provide quality footwear that is warm and waterproof for the winter seasons.

“Minnesota has a vast Indigenous community, so we are thrilled that Manitobah has chosen Mall of America to be the very first store location in the U.S.,” said Heather Brechbill-Swilley, Senior Vice President of Leasing at Mall of America. “This exceptional brand is set to open this fall, just in time for the holiday shopping season and the colder Minnesota months.”

The store will also bring in local Indigenous craftspeople and artists each month to host educational workshops and events.

Manitobah will be located on the north side of Level 1.

For more information on new retail and dining options at Mall of America, click here.