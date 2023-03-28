Mall of America announces 3 new restaurants opening this spring

Three new restaurants are set to open at Mall of America in the near future.

Mall of America revealed that Mochinut, Master Noodle, and Vitali’s Kitchen are set to open this spring.

Mochinut, much like the name suggests, combines donuts and mochi into unique shapes and colors. The menu also includes Korean rice flour hotdogs, bubble tea and soft-serve ice cream. It will be located on the east side of the mall’s second level.

The locally owned Chinese restaurant Master Noodle will open its second Minnesota location on the south side of the mall’s third level. Master Noodle specializes in signature hand-pulled noodles, fried rice, dumplings, noodle soup and egg rolls.

Also opening in the same area is Vitali’s Kitchen, a kosher dairy cafe providing many vegetarian, gluten-free and seafood options such as wraps and sandwiches, crepes, soup and salad.

“We are thrilled to be adding these exceptional brands to our extensive dining lineup at Mall of America,” Carrie Charleston, the vice president of leasing at Mall of America, said in a statement. “Each one of these brands offer a unique experience and a diverse menu selection for our guests to enjoy. We can’t wait for everyone to try them.”

Mall of America’s website includes updates on all the newest food and retail stores opening soon.