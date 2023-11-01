‘Malfunctioning furnace’ sends Burnsville family of 7 to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning

The Burnsville Fire Department says a family of seven people was taken to the emergency room to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning early Monday morning.

First responders say they discovered “potentially deadly levels of carbon monoxide” inside the home.

The cause was found to be a malfunctioning furnace, according to the Burnsville Fire Department, and officials say the home did not have carbon monoxide detectors.

The department adds that it is important to maintain functioning detectors on every floor of the home and within 10 feet of sleeping areas and bedrooms. As the weather gets colder, firefighters also warn against leaving vehicles running in an attached garage, even with the garage doors open.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, confusion and tiredness.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that comes from natural gas appliances and vehicles.

A short animation shared by the Burnsville Fire Department on smoke and carbon monoxide detector placement can be found here.

Click here to see more facts on carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Minnesota Department of Health also shared ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and information on alarms.