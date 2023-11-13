Male kidnapped, robbed on U of M campus
A male was kidnapped and robbed on the University of Minnesota campus on Sunday.
According to the University of Minnesota Police, a male was followed from Sally’s to the Superblock area around 1 a.m. where he was forced into a small sedan by three men.
The male was robbed at gunpoint and then dropped off somewhere between Superblock and the I-94/Cretin Avenue/Vandalia Street exit in St. Paul.
Authorities say the suspects were described as three males wearing all black.