Male kidnapped, robbed on U of M campus

A male was kidnapped and robbed on the University of Minnesota campus on Sunday.

According to the University of Minnesota Police, a male was followed from Sally’s to the Superblock area around 1 a.m. where he was forced into a small sedan by three men.

The male was robbed at gunpoint and then dropped off somewhere between Superblock and the I-94/Cretin Avenue/Vandalia Street exit in St. Paul.

Authorities say the suspects were described as three males wearing all black.