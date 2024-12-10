“Major” fire damage to Brooklyn Park townhome isolated to single unit

Brooklyn Park authorities said major damage caused by a fire at a townhome late Monday night was isolated to one unit.

Brooklyn Park police said the fire at 5127 84 Court North was reported at 10:05 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a four-unit townhome on fire, with a large fire coming from one of the units.

Authorities said the fire was quickly extinguished, and major damage was contained to the unit where the large fire was found.

No one was injured in the incident, and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.