Major Bloomington interchange to close through November starting Sunday night

Drivers who frequently use a ramp in Bloomington to access I-494 will need to find a different route starting Sunday night.

At 10 p.m. Sunday, workers with the Minnesota Department of Transportation will close the ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494. The closure will be in place through November so crews can start to replace the ramp.

Transportation officials say a detour using Highways 62, 100 and I-494 will be in place. In addition, drivers will also be able to use the cloverleaf ramps from I-35W to eastbound I-494, and then to northbound I-35W before returning to I-494 as a detour.

Make sure to allow extra time if you’re using the detours.

CLICK HERE for additional project information.