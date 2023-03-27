Machine shed burns down in Alexandria

A fire burned down a machine shed in Alexandria early Monday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a fire was reported around 1:45 a.m. along the 9600 block of County Road 77 SE.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found a machine shed in flames, with part of the building already partially collapsed.

Authorities said the vehicles, skid loader, and lawnmowers inside the shed are a total loss.

The fire currently remains under further investigation.