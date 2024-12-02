Lynx open expanded 44-game 2025 season against Dallas

The Minnesota Lynx have announced their schedule for the 2025 regular season, featuring an expanded 44-game slate and a new Western Conference opponent.

Minnesota tips off the season on May 16 at Dallas, who secured the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft. After a trip to Los Angeles, the Lynx return to Minneapolis for their home opener on May 21, once again taking on Dallas.

On June 1, the Lynx will travel to the Bay Area to face the expansion franchise Golden State Valkyries for the very first time. That game also marks the beginning of the Commissioner’s Cup qualifiers — six games against all conference opponents from June 1-17 for the chance to compete in the in-season tournament final on July 1.

The Lynx and New York Liberty will meet at Target Center on July 30 to reprise their WNBA Finals matchup. In August, the two teams will recreate the playoff series feeling with three consecutive games: Aug. 10 in New York, Aug. 16 in Minnesota, and Aug. 19 back in New York.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will stop at Target Center on Sept. 24. Their meeting in 2024 broke the Lynx’s regular-season attendance record.

The Lynx wrap up the regular season at home against Golden State on Sept. 11.

Season ticket memberships are available now, and single-season tickets will be announced later on. Click here to see Minnesota’s full 2025 schedule.