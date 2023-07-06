Lynhall LynLake location ending restaurant service to focus on event space

A popular restaurant and event space in Minneapolis is shifting gears to meet changing demand.

The Lynhall announced Thursday that its LynLake location in Minneapolis will suspend its restaurant service to focus more on private events and catering.

The business says its last brunch service will be July 16.

“We have seen a significant increase in the private event and catering side of the business this past year,” Anne Spaeth, owner of The Lynhall, said in the announcement. “The LynLake location is such a gorgeous space with its timeless English Cottage design which already hosts many events throughout the year and has the perfect set-up and space to accommodate even more. Our team really enjoys executing private events, catering, and Lynhall-led ticketed events and is excited to focus more attention in these areas in the future.”

Currently, The Lynhall says its seating capacity ranges from 35 to 150 people and standing capacity is 65 to 300 people. The business says that capacity will significantly increase by converting the restaurant space, which will also add more options for different events.

While the business is ending its restaurant service in Minneapolis, The Lynhall in Edina will still offer brunch Mondays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., plus afternoon tea service on weekends.