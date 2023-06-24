Lunds and Byerly’s workers in West Metro vote to authorize strike

Workers of Lunds and Byerly’s in the West Metro voted Friday to authorize a strike, according to union UFCW Local 663.

Workers have been working without a collective bargaining agreement since March 7, the union said. The next bargaining session between union members and Lunds and Byerly’s is set for Monday.

The union said it represents over 17,000 workers in essential retail, meat packing and processing, food preparation and manufacturing, healthcare and more.

UFCW Local 663 released the following statement:

“Today, our coworkers demonstrated the power that comes from standing together against company intimidation. Lunds & Byerlys has engaged in unfair labor practices meant to stop us from exercising our rights despite our tireless efforts to serve customers every day–throughout the pandemic and beyond. As a bargaining committee, we know that the decision to call a strike is always a last resort, however, we refuse to continue to be bullied by our employer. A family owned, hometown hero such as Lunds & Byerlys should surely understand that this type of behavior has a negative impact on workers, customers and the communities we are proud to serve. We look forward to meeting Lunds & Byerlys at the table on Monday to bargain in good faith for a contract that reflects the members hard work.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Lunds and Byerly’s for comment.