Luke Bryan Farm Tour in Eyota postponed Saturday night due to weather

Officials from the Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert postponed the Saturday night show in Eyota, Minnesota due to weather concerns.

A Facebook post from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the show would not proceed on Saturday night and would be scheduled for a later date that has not yet been specified.

Eyota, MN Farm Tour, we are onsite and have been working to make this show happen for tonight. Unfortunately with impending weather we are having to make the tough decision to cancel the show. The safety of each of you is our first concern and we do not want to jeopardize that in any way. We love Farm Tour and all of you who support these shows and the American Farmer. Refunds will be available at original point of purchase. Official statement from Luke Bryan Farm Tour

Officials with Olmsted County said to check the Luke Bryan Farm Tour Facebook page for updates.