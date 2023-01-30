Luke Bryan announces St. Paul stop on upcoming tour

Music fans will be able to see country music star Luke Bryan this fall at Xcel Energy Center.

Monday morning, Bryan announced the list of stops for “Country On Tour,” which begins in June.

According to the list, the five-time Entertainer of the Year will be in St. Paul on Friday, Oct. 14.

The tour kicks off in Syracuse, New York and ends in Charleston, South Carolina on Oct. 28. Bryan will also stop in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Green Bay, Wisconsin in October.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Presale begins Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 a.m. and lasts through 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.

CLICK HERE for tickets.