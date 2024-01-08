Longtime state lawmaker says he won’t seek reelection

A longtime state lawmaker from Winona says this year will be his final one in the legislature.

Rep. Gene Pelowski, Jr., (DFL-Winona) announced Monday that he won’t seek reelection in 2024.

Pelowski is in his 19th term and entering his 38th year as a state legislator.

In a message posted to social media, Pelowski highlighted some of the legislation he was most proud to have worked on, including record higher education investments while he chaired the House’s Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee.

Multiple other lawmakers have announced in recent weeks that they won’t seek reelection this year, and others are likely in the coming weeks.