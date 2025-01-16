Long time Twins broadcaster Roy Smalley hangs up the headset

After 22 years with the Twins broadcast team, former player Roy Smalley has announced his retirement.

Smalley made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, stating he’d been considering retirement for the last three years, but had finally decided it was time.

Saying the decision was just as hard as it was to hang up his spikes, Smalley thanked Minnesota for their constant support.

As most of you know, 280 characters has always been a challenge for me. Here’s a full statement about my retirement from @Twins broadcast. pic.twitter.com/NJsN8ZXEQU — Roy Smalley (@roysmalley5) January 15, 2025

Smalley has been a familiar name to Minnesota for nearly 50 years, both as a broadcaster and as a former player. He began his MLB career when he signed with the Texas Rangers in the 1975 season before the shortstop was traded to the Minnesota Twins, the organization he would stay with for most of his career.

From 1976 until 1982, Smalley would play as the Twins’ starting shortstop before, in Smalley’s own words, he was “banished” to play for the New York Yankees. Smalley played with the Yankees until the 1984 season, when he was traded to the White Sox, before ultimately returning to the Twins in 1985.

Smalley’s final season came in 1987 as part of the World Series-winning team, deciding to retire after the team’s victory.

Following his on-field retirement, Smalley remained with the Twins in a new capacity, contributing to Twins game broadcasts for over 22 years.