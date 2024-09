The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirms to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that several staff members at MCF-Stillwater were taken to the hospital today. They say it was out of an abundance of caution.

DOC officials also say the facility is on a temporary lockdown.

They have not said what led to the lockdown or explained potential injuries to staff members.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will make sure to provide updates when they’re available.