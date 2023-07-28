Local technology platform to be newest tenant of Dayton’s Project

The Dayton’s Project announced Thursday that it has welcomed its newest tenant, Sezzle Inc., a locally founded, publicly traded financial technology platform.

Sezzle signed a long-term lease with The Dayton’s Project and will occupy one of the company’s office spaces for its Minneapolis headquarters.

“We are so excited to welcome Sezzle to the building,” said Kristin Longhenry, General Manager of the Dayon’s Project property. “We have seen firsthand the impact of being able to bring your team back together to an office that supports collaboration and innovation. And we’re thrilled to provide that home to many of Minneapolis’ premier businesses.”

The Dayton’s Project rents retail and office space.