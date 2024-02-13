Local rescue dogs featured in Puppy Bowl looking to find new homes

Dog from local rescue featured on national Puppy Bowl

Ahead of yesterday’s big game, another annual event took over TVs across the country.

The Puppy Bowl is held not just for the cuteness but also to bring attention to animal rescue organizations across the country and help find forever homes for many animals, including some here in the Midwest.

The 20th annual Puppy Bowl aired Sunday on Animal Planet with 131 puppies from 73 shelters. Amongst the bunch, two local dogs were profiled.

Eugene is up for adoption from Pet Haven MN and after getting national attention on Sunday, the organization said there has been resounding interest, but they’re still accepting applications to find his perfect new home.

Eugene (Courtesy of Pet Haven MN)

Eugene and his four siblings are looking at a brighter future.

“They were found on the side of the road in southern Minnesota, hungry and cold and we went down and picked them up and now they are fat and happy and the MVP of the Puppy Bowl,” said Kerry D’Amato with Pet Haven MN.

Another puppy featured was Billy from Fetch Wisconsin Rescue in Verona, WI, which is just southwest of Madison.

Billy (Courtesy of Fetch Wisconsin Rescue)

KSTP reached out to see how much interest Billy has received but hasn’t heard back yet.