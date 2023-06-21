Local park hosting free live music and family fun for Summer Solstice

Families can enjoy free live music and other summer fun as they celebrate Summer Solstice.

Thompson County Park in West St. Paul is set to host three free all-ages performances starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Those performances will be from indie pop band Bloodline, Mexican folk dance group Los Alegres Bailadores and International Reggae All Stars.

The Summer Solstice Party is set to run until sunset at 9:03 p.m. and will include drinks from La Cochinita, Super Hmong, Paella Depot, Kona Ice and Sweet Clouds.

More information can Dakota County park activities can be found here.