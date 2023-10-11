Local nonprofit holds law enforcement career fair

Law enforcement career fair

Nonprofit Law Enforcement Opportunities held its annual career fair at Hennepin County Technical College in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday. The event has been going on for over 30 years.

The organization aims to bring diversity into policing — and it now has a new goal.

Five law enforcement agencies — Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis, Metro Transit, State Patrol and St. Paul — are aiming to bring their workforce to at least 30% women by 2030. It’s called the 30-30 pledge.

The career fair Wednesday is supporting that effort by fundraising for scholarships that the nonprofit offers to women wanting to enter a career in law enforcement.

Jennifer Foster is a spokeswoman for the nonprofit and is a seasoned leader in law enforcement. Governor Tim Walz appointed her to the POST Board two years ago to help create standards and training programs for police.

“We wanna make sure that the public is safe, we wanna make sure that we’re doing a good job. We need good people to be in those positions, so it’s always good to increase that — increase good people getting into the field,” she said about the career fair.