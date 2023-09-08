Local brewery Dangerous Man announces taproom closure

Dangerous Man announced that they are closing their Northeast Minneapolis taproom and growler shop in October due to their lease expiring, the landlords selling the building, and new building owners having a different vision for the building.

The craft brewery has served specialty beers at the taproom since 2013. The last full day of business will be Saturday, Oct. 21. The Growler Shop will be closing doors before the taproom on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Dangerous Man said this closure is not the end of the road for the brewery, and owners Sarah and Rob are looking at options for a new taproom, with an announcement anticipated in the spring of 2024.

Additionally, Dangerous Man added that the taproom space “is in good hands and will continue to be a community gathering space,” with an announcement from the new ownership coming on Monday with more about the future of the space and building.

Dangerous Man is going out with a bang and says they will be hosting special events leading up to the closure. The brewery will continue to produce beer at its production facility in Maple Lake, and people can find their beer at liquor stores, restaurants, and bars around the metro after the taproom doors close.