Local and federal leaders to discuss 2040 plan, affordable housing efforts in Minneapolis Monday afternoon

Minneapolis city leaders are set to highlight affordable housing goals with federal officials during a roundtable discussion Monday afternoon.

The group will review the 2040 Plan and inclusive zoning policies, ongoing housing projects in Minneapolis and progress toward affordable housing goals with state and federal investments.

In September, a judge ordered Minneapolis to stop implementing the 2040 Plan and revert back to its 2030 plan. Minneapolis appealed that ruling later in the month.

Those set to attend Monday’s discussion include Mayor Jacob Frey, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Office of Public and Indian Housing Richard Monocchio, Director and CEO of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA) Abdi Warsame, MPHA High-Rise Council President Mary McGovern, Interim Director of the Community Planning and Economic Development Department for Minneapolis Erik Hansen, Chair of Housing Finance and Policy Committee Rep. Michael Howard (DFL-Richfield), Chair of Housing and Homelessness Prevention Committee Senator Lindsey Port (DFL-Burnsville) and residents from the Elliot Twins apartments.