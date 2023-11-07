Airline employee stopped from bringing loaded handgun through MSP security checkpoint

An airline employee was stopped from bringing a loaded handgun through an airport security checkpoint at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) last week, federal officials say.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said the employee was “randomly selected for screening” and that a TSA officer saw the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen while searching the passenger’s property on Thursday.

Airport police then responded and found the gun was loaded.

Officials say this is the 49th gun detected at MSP this year. There were 58 firearms detected at MSP security checkpoints last year and 56 in 2021.

The TSA says the maximum penalty for a firearm violation is up to $14,950, which is determined based on the circumstances of each case.

TSA Federal Security Director for Minnesota Mary Robinson shared the following written statement:

"Our officers are focused on ensuring that firearms and other weapons do not make it through our security checkpoints," said Marty Robinson, TSA's Federal Security Director for Minnesota. "I'm grateful that our officers here and nationwide remain vigilant during this busy travel season. Firearms should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage, and airline employees should certainly be aware of that."

The TSA announced on Oct. 2 that its officers intercepted 5,072 firearms at airport security checkpoints in the first three quarters of 2023. The current rate is set to surpass last year’s record of 6,542 intercepted guns.

Firearms must be in checked luggage stored separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter, TSA officials say.

CLICK HERE for more instructions on lawful air travel with firearms. Passengers are advised to contact their airline and check local laws ahead of time to determine if there are additional rules for flying with guns and ammunition.