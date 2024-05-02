Live Nation ‘Concert Week’ kicks off next week with tickets for thousands of artists

Tickets to thousands of concerts will cost as little as $25 next week through Live Nation in honor of the 10th anniversary of Live Nation Concert Week.

From May 8 to 15, over 5,000 shows in 20 countries will be up to 75% off, according to Live Nation’s website.

Discounted shows include performances from artists like 21 Savage, Cage The Elephant, Alanis Morissette, Avril Lavigne, Hootie & The Blowfish, Limp Bizkit, Missy Elliott, P!nk, Third Eye Blind, Tim McGraw, Maggie Rogers and many more.

Tickets will be available for shows in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Scotland, the UAE and more.

Concert Week tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 cost.