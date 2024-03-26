Little Falls School District to pay over $50,000 to IRS following late payments

The Little Falls Community School District is facing three penalties after failing to submit payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on time.

The district superintendent says the district owes $53,423 to the IRS for late payroll taxes from 2023, which occurred because employee turnover delayed financial matters.

“The IRS penalties were not immediately brought to our attention by the IRS. However, as soon as we became aware of them, immediate steps were taken to improve our processes to prevent any further issues in the future. Despite our efforts, our appeals for these penalties were declined,” the superintendent added.

The school district also said it’s committed to upholding financial accountability and introducing a plan to prevent the payroll taxes from being late again.