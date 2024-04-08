Little Big Town tour with Sugarland coming to Target Center

Two powerhouse country music groups are coming to Minneapolis this fall as part of a new tour.

Little Big Town is teaming up with Sugarland for their “Take Me Home” tour, named for their rendition of the Phil Collins hit in 1985, which they premiered Sunday night during the CMT Music Awards. The tour includes a stop at Target Center on Nov. 7.

The Castellows will also appear on the tour, which will kick off on Oct. 24 and end Dec. 13.

The two headlining groups have won dozens of major awards over the past 20-plus years. Little Big Town has won more than 20 awards, including multiple Grammy, AMA, CMA, ACM and People’s Choice awards, plus an Emmy Award. Sugarland won five consecutive CMA Awards for vocal duo of the year starting in 2007 and several other ACM and Grammy awards. Castellows, a neo-traditional country group made up of three sisters from Georgia, has landed on several 2024 award watch lists.

Tickets for the Minneapolis show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with a special presale starting 24 hours earlier. Click here for more details.