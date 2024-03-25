Litchfield woman killed in collision with semi

Snowy and icy roads may have played a role in a fatal crash Monday morning in Meeker County.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report states that it happened at around 7:30 a.m. along Highway 12 in Litchfield Township.

A semi-truck was headed east on the highway while a Jeep Grand Cherokee was westbound. As the two approached mile marker 95, they collided, the crash report states.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as 26-year-old Miranda Nicole Castro, died at the scene. The report notes that she wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time. The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the report notes that road conditions weren’t perfect after the recent snow and rainfall.