LIST: Organizations providing shelter, warmth as temperatures continue to drop

With temperatures continuing to drop, many Twin Cities organizations are doing what they can to provide shelter and warmth for those in need.

At Dorothy Day Place Campus in St. Paul(422 Dorothy Day Place), the Catholic Charities St. Paul Opportunity Center will be extending its hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. this weekend.

The Catholic Charities Higher Ground St. Paul shelter(435 Dorothy Day Place) will be open from 5 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. and they will also open the lobby doors for people waiting for shuttle services to the Ramsey County Warming Centers.

In Minneapolis, the Catholic Charities Mary F. Frey Minneapolis Opportunity Center(740 East 17th Street) will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays (including the MLK holiday this upcoming Monday).

The Catholic Charities Higher Ground Minneapolis Shelter(165 Glenwood Avenue) will also be open 24 hours through Monday.

Ramsey County is also extending the hours for the following warming centers this weekend. The new hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. More information on Ramsey County warming centers can be found here.

Newell Park Building, 900 Fairview Ave North(for women only)

Phalen Activity Center, 1530 Phalen Dr(for men only)

Union Mission Gospel Twin Cities, 435 University Avenue East(for men only)

Central Baptist Church, 420 North Roy Street(for families and youth ages 14-24)

As previously reported, the Salvation Army’s seven service centers are open weekdays during normal business hours. The locations include:

Brooklyn Park Salvation Army, 10011 Noble Parkway, 763-425-0517

Maplewood Salvation Army, 2080 Woodlynn Ave., 651-779-9177

North Minneapolis Salvation Army, 2024 Lyndale Ave. N., 612-522-4871

Northeast Minneapolis Salvation Army, 2727 Central Ave. NE, 612-789-2858

South Minneapolis Salvation Army, 1604 E. Lake St., 612-721-1513

St. Paul Eastside Salvation Army, 1019 Payne Ave., 651-776-8169

St. Paul West Seventh Salvation Army, 401 W. 7th St., 651-224-4316