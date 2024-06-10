LIST: Juneteenth Events
In 2024, Juneteeth falls on Wednesday. The holiday, always on June 19, marks the day that Union troops reached the final enslaved Americans in Galveston, TX, to tell them they were free. The day came two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
The holiday is a celebration of that freedom.
President Biden made it a federal holiday in 2021, the first federally designated holiday in decades.
Here is a list of Juneteenth celebrations happening around the Twin Cities.
Events before June 19
- June 8: Miss Juneteenth Minnesota State Pageant
- June 9: Bridge for Youth commUNITY Juneteenth
- June 14, 15 &16: Northside Juneteenth Weekend Celebration
- June 14: Fourth Annual Sweet Potato Pie Showcase
- June 14: Juneteenth with the Minnesota Orchestra
- June 14: Movie in the Park: “The Lost Negroes of North America”
- June 15:
- Bloomington Juneteenth Celebration
- Brooklyn Center Juneteenth Celebration
- Brooklyn Park Juneteenth Celebration
- Burnsville Juneteenth Celebration
- Minneapolis Parks & Recreation Juneteenth – Celebrating Freedom Day
- Roseville Juneteenth Celebration
- University of Minnesota Juneteenth Celebration
- Juneteenth Fun Run
- June 16: St. Louis Park Juneteenth Celebration
- June 18: Minneapolis Parks & Recreation Pre-Juneteenth Celebration
- June 18: Black Entrepreneur State Fair Network Juneteenth Celebration
Events on Juneteenth
- Rondo Juneteenth Celebration
- Edina Juneteenth Celebration
- Maple Grove Juneteenth Celebration
- Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival
- Blackout Improv presents: Juneteenth at the Ordway
- Juneteenth Tours at Fort Snelling
- Richfield Juneteenth Celebration
Events after June 19
- June 21: 28th Annual Community Peace Celebration
- June 21: Kumbayah: The Juneteenth Story
- June 22: Juneteenth Celebration at the Minnesota State Capitol
- June 22: Woodbury Juneteenth Celebration
- June 23: Unityfest St. Paul
- June 23: Eagan Juneteenth Celebration