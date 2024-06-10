LIST: Juneteenth Events

In 2024, Juneteeth falls on Wednesday. The holiday, always on June 19, marks the day that Union troops reached the final enslaved Americans in Galveston, TX, to tell them they were free. The day came two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The holiday is a celebration of that freedom.

President Biden made it a federal holiday in 2021, the first federally designated holiday in decades.

Here is a list of Juneteenth celebrations happening around the Twin Cities.

